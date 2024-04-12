Telangana: Couple accused of killing their children found hanging in forest in Mahabubabad

The police suspected couple would have poisoned the children following a dispute between the two and launched a search operation to trace them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 April 2024, 03:38 PM

Mahabubabad: A couple, who were accused of poisoning their two children, were found hanging in the forest near Ankanna Gudem in Garla mandal of the district on Friday morning.

The two children were found dead on March 10 and their parents Anil and Devi were missing since then. The police suspected couple would have poisoned the children following a dispute between the two and launched a search operation to trace them.

On Friday morning, the villagers noticed the bodies of the couple hanging on a tree and informed the police. The police have sent the bodies for postmortem to the government hospital. The police have registered a case and investigation is underway.