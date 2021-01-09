Mahabubabad: Four electrocuted in freak mishap at Amangal

By | Published: 11:31 pm 11:35 pm

Mahabubabad: In a tragic incident, four people were electrocuted in Amangal village on Saturday. The deceased were identified as Chennaboina Sattaiah (52), his wife Radhamma (49), their neighbours Dasari Lingaiah (54) and his wife Lakshmi (50).

Errabelli expresses shock

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao has expressed shock over the demise of four people of Amangal village due to electric shock. “It is unfortunate. We lost lives of four people of two families. I express my condolences to the bereaved family members. On behalf of the government, we would extend all possible help to the families of the deceased,” he said.

