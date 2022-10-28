| Mahabubabad Four People Killed As Car Plunges Into Open Well Near Kesamudram

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:33 PM, Fri - 28 October 22

Mahabubabad: In a tragic incident, four persons were killed after a car in which they were travelling plunged into an open well abutting the bypass road near Kesamudram in the district on Friday evening.

They were returning home after attending a ceremony at Annaram Shareef’s Dargah in Parvathagiri mandal of Warangal district. Three others travelling in the car managed to escape.

The deceased were Banoth Bhadru Naik (39), a lorry driver, and his wife Hachali (35), residents of Goliya Thanda of Tekulapally mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, and Banothu Lalitha (45) and her son Suresh (15) of Bhavaninagar thanda of Mahabubabad town.

Owner cum driver of the car Gugulothu Bikku (40) of Tekulapally mandal, Maloth Sumalatha (20) and her son Deekshith (one-and-a-half year-old) of Goliya Thanda escaped with minor injuries. Except for Lalitha and her son, five people travelling in the car were from the same family of Tekulapally.

Local police retrieved the car and the bodies from the well, after which the bodies were shifted to the Mahabubabad Area Government hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered and investigation is on.