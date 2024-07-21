Rs 12 lakh worth of ganja seized from inter-State gang in Mahabubabad

Gang, belonging to Odisha, had been transporting ganja into Telangana through Andhra Pradesh and selling it in Hyderabad

Published Date - 21 July 2024

Mahabubabad: A four-member inter-State gang, allegedly involved in ganja peddling, was arrested and police seized 60 kg of the contraband worth Rs 12 lakh from their possession on Saturday night.

According to reports, the gang, belonging to Odisha, was transporting ganja into the State through Andhra Pradesh. The police, during a routine check at Dubba thanda in Thorrur mandal, found the ganja in the vehicle of the accused and seized the contraband.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had been smuggling ganja for long and that most of the cannabis was sold in Hyderabad.

The police have registered a case and an investigation is on.