Value Gold Private Limited launches mobile gold buying services in Warangal

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 July 2024, 03:55 PM

Hyderabad: Value Gold Private Limited, which is a unit of CAPS Gold, which had launched its mobile gold buying services for rural areas is all set to cater to buyers in Warangal.

The mobile gold buying services offers comprehensive range of solutions to meet diverse needs of individuals seeking assistance with their gold assets, a press release said.

The mobile gold buying services of Value Gold, which already has 5 branches in Hyderabad, is an innovative solution to leverage gold with great ease for emergencies or financial needs.

The process of mobile gold services involves 3 steps including testing the gold for purity, melt for better value and finally receive immediate cash offer. The above process is also available in all the branches of Value Gold.

“We are delighted to announce the expansion if our services to Warangal followed by Mahabubabad. We aim to support individuals needing financial assistance by offering reliable and transparent gold-buying services. People can also visit out mobile office for a free check of their gold,” says Bharadwaj Pampatwar, CEO, Value Gold.

Value Gold is conducting mobile office tour at K R Garden, Warangal between July 22 and 30 and a similar event is planned to be held at Government Junior College, Mahabubabad between August 1 and August 6, 2024.