Mahabubnagar: 100-bedded hospital inaugurated in Jadcherla

Congress managed to establish only one medical college in Telangana every 20 years, under KCR rule, eight medical colleges have been opened in just one year, said Harish Rao

Health Minister T Harish Rao along with his cabinet colleague V Srinivas Goud and MLA Laxma Reddy inaugurated a 100-bedded hospital at Badepally in Jadcherla on Saturday

Speaking after inaugurating the hospital, Minister Harish Rao thanked MLA Laxma Reddy for his efforts in establishing the hospital. The minister said Laxma Reddy, during his tenure as a Health Minister, generously contributed his own land for the hospital construction. The minister also questioned why a medical college was not established in Mahabubnagar when the Congress party was in power.

Harish Rao criticized Revanth Reddy and the Congress leaders for their “habit of spreading falsehoods”. He contrasted the progress made under the BRS rule, emphasizing that while the Congress managed to establish only one medical college in Telangana every 20 years, under KCR rule, eight medical colleges have been opened in just one year, with an additional nine medical colleges slated to open this year.

Additionally, the minister acknowledged that Laxma Reddy had also facilitated the establishment of a 50-bed hospital in Kodangal, which was previously represented by the state Congress president Revanth Reddy.

