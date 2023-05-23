KCR Nutrition Kits to be launched during decennial celebrations

The special nutritional kit that comes loaded with supplements consisting of proteins, minerals, vitamins carbohydrates and other micro-nutrients will benefit nearly 6.8 lakh pregnant women across Telangana.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:52 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

Hyderabad: The prestigious KCR Nutrition Kit, aimed at improving the nutritional status of pregnant women, will be expanded and launched across Telangana during the 21-day decennial celebrations of the State Formation Day, which starts from June 2.

The special nutritional kit that comes loaded with supplements consisting of proteins, minerals, vitamins carbohydrates and other micro-nutrients will benefit nearly 6.8 lakh pregnant women across Telangana.

Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Tuesday said the decision to launch the KCR Nutrition Kits across all the districts was taken following instructions from Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao. “Out of the 21-day decennial celebrations, one day will be dedicated specifically for Health, Medical and Family Welfare.

Following instructions from the Chief Minister, we will launch the initiative on that specific day,” he said.

For seamless implementation of the flagship scheme, which aims to improve the anaemic status of pregnant women, the government healthcare machinery has been instructed to work overnight in the coming few weeks. To be implemented with an annual cost of Rs. 277 crore, it will be provided to all pregnant women in the government hospitals during their second and third ANC check-up scheduled between 14 and 26 weeks and 27 and 34 weeks respectively.

With the expansion of the scheme, the health department will distribute a total of 13.08 lakh kits through 1,046 centers to 6.84 lakh pregnant women in 33 districts across the State. Each kit is worth Rs 2,000.

The Minister said the massive success received by KCR Nutritional Kits, when it was first launched on December 21, 2022 in the nine districts – Adilabad, Kumarambheem Asifabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Vikarabad, Nagarkurnool, Kamareddy and Gadwal – prompted the State government to expand the initiative to all parts of the Telangana.

KCR Nutritional kit content:

• Nutritional mix powder (1 kg)

• Dates/Khajur (1 kg)

• Iron syrup (3 bottles)

• Ghee (500 grams)

• Palli Patti/Chikki (200 gms)

• Cup and plastic basket

Important points about the initiative:

• Each kit costs Rs 2,000

• Total annual cost will be Rs. 277 crore

• Will benefit 6.8 lakh pregnant women

• KCR Nutrition Kit to be provide during second and third ANC check-ups

• To be implemented in 33 districts in 1034 centres