Mahabubnagar demolitions: BRS calls for NHRC intervention

BRS leader and former minister V Srinivas Goud questioning the necessity of conducting the demolition at such an early hour 3am, called for the intervention of the National Human Rights Commission to ensure justice for the victims.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 August 2024, 06:11 PM

File photo of BRS leader Srinivas Goud

Hyderabad: Reacting to the shocking demolition of houses of the poor and the physically challenged in Mahabubnagar that sparked outrage and widespread condemnation, BRS leader and former Minister V Srinivas Goud on Friday called for the intervention of the National Human Rights Commission to ensure justice to the victims.

Addressing a news conference at Telangana Bhavan, he termed the treatment meted out to victims as the most brutal and inhuman. The demolition, which took place at 3 am, left many visually impaired residents unable to save even their essential commodities. Goud questioned the necessity of conducting the demolition at such an early hour, highlighting the plight of the displaced who were left without basic necessities.

These individuals, many of whom were blind or physically challenged, built their homes with the pension money provided under the BRS regime. What the administration demolished were not just houses, but the dreams of a happy life, he said, emphasizing that the tiny houses, though not of significant monetary value, represented the hard-earned efforts of the residents.

Goud urged the courts to take up the issue suo moto and wanted even the general public to rise above political considerations to support the victims. He demanded that the government rebuild the demolished houses at the same location and ensure the rehabilitation of the displaced with a sense of urgency.

The government must show a human face and refrain from displacing the physically challenged, who genuinely deserved support and aid that various organizations have been extending, he added.