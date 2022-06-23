Mahabubnagar farmer recovers after complex brain surgery at Medicover Hospitals

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:39 PM, Thu - 23 June 22

Patient Neya Naik aong with neurosurgeons and neurologists from Medicover Hospitals Hitech City.

Hyderabad: The neurologists and neurosurgeons at Medicover Hospitals, Hitech city have conducted a complex surgery on a 53-year-old farmer from Parigi, Mahabubnagar, Nemya Naik, who was suffering from brain aneurysm.

The patient was admitted with headache and decreased vision in both eyes. Diagnostic tests revealed that Nemya Naik had ACOM (anterior communicating artery) aneurysm in the brain that could have led to fatal haemorrhage. The ACOM aneurysm is also most complex cerebral aneurysms.

Interventional Neurologist, Dr. Ranjith G and Neurosurgeon, Dr. Srikanth Reddy led the corrective surgery. “In his case, if the aneurysm grows, he would have been at risk of complete loss of vision and if the aneurysm ruptures, he would have sustained a fatal subarachnoid haemorrhage,” Dr. Ranjith, said.

The patient underwent endovascular obliteration of the aneurysm. The doctors used an advanced contour device to stop the blood flow into the aneurysm. Following the surgery, the Nemya Naik is stable and has received relief from headache and vision issues.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .