Maharashtra BRS team to join poll campaign from Friday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:59 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

The BRS Supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would be focusing his attention on the BRS strongholds in Maharashtra from January next.

Hyderabad: A ten member team of the BRS leaders from Maharashtra will be joining the campaign in the state on Thursday. Led by the party Maharashtra Kisan cell president, Manik Kadam the team will be on a whirlwind tour of the border districts for the next five days. Their campaign will be targeting voters of Marathi descent in the border districts. Enthused by the party success in the Gram Pancahayat polls in Maharashtra recently, they are gearing up for the next assembly polls due in the next six months.

Ahead of the elections, they sought to reach out to the voters in Telangana with the party manifesto. The BRS Supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would be focusing his attention on the BRS strongholds in Maharashtra from January next. “Our campaign in Telangana would be like a rehearsal for a bigger battle due in Maharashtra”, said Manik Kadam, who had already campaigned in Mudhole, Bodhan and a few other constituencies in Adilabad district last week.

“We interacted with the Chief Minister in Bodhan where he had addressed a Praja Ashirvada Sabha. The response was quite overwhelming. People, who migrated from different parts of Maharashtra decades ago to Telangana were quite happy with the BRS rule”. They were shocked to know that many divisions in Vidharba region were facing severe water crisis and that power supply was restricted to five to six hours. The farmers in Telangana were extending their sympathies to the families of farmers committing suicides in Maharashtra.

The outreach campaign launched by the BRS Maharashtra unit would cover the villages which have presence of Marathi speaking voters. They were already firm on voting for the BRS as it would amount to be voting for our own benefits such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima and free power. People from Yavatmal, Nanded, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli are considerably exposed to the rapid development in Telangana.

The Marathi-speaking voters account for two to five per cent in different assembly constituencies of the erstwhile Adilabad district. So is the case with Nizamabad district too. Leaders like Bhanudasa Mukute, Anna Saheb Mane, Charan Wagmare, B J Deshmukh, Vijay Mohite , Nikhil Deshmukh, Maoulana Khadif , Sureshg Gaekwad and Charan Wagmaria ( former MLA) will be part of the BRS campaign team from Maharastra, he added.