Manik Kadam appointed BRS Maharashtra Kisan Cell president

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:39 PM, Sun - 26 February 23

Hyderabad: Farmer leader Manik Kadam has been appointed as the President of Kisan Cell of Bharat Rashtra Kisan Samithi (BRS) for Maharashtra State. The party President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has issued orders to this effect.

This is the first appointment in Maharashtra by BRS which is setting up the party ‘s Kisan Cell in all States of the country.