Maharashtra CM Thackeray takes second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

He took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 11.

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday took his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray took his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine today,” tweeted Office of Uddhav Thackeray.

मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांनी आज कोविड-१९ लसीचा दुसरा डोस घेतला. CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray took his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine today.#BreakTheChain pic.twitter.com/UZ4iMafxHx — Office of Uddhav Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) April 8, 2021



Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi.

India, in a landmark achievement, has administered over 9 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses till now.

PM Modi flagged off the first phase of the pan-India rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16.

