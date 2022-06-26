Maharashtra emerge champions at National Pickleball Championship

Maharashtra players receiving the winners trophy.

Hyderabad: Maharashtra bagged the top honours in the U-14, U-19 and 19 plus singles, doubles and mixed doubles of the 7th National Pickleball Championship held at the LB Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Mumbai won the gold in U-40 and U-60 categories. Telangana’s Saryu was adjudged as the emerging player of the tournament.

Later, L Ramana, Member of Legislative Council, Gajjala Nagesh, Telangana State Beverages” Corporation Chairman and Amateur Telangana PickleBall Association (ATPA) president Ravula Sridhar Reddy presented the trophies for the winners.

Speaking on this Sridhar Reddy said, “We are glad to introduce pickleball in the State and to host the 7th National PickleBall Championship in Hyderabad.”

Indian Pickle Ball Founder Secretary, International PickleBall Federation vice-president Sunil Valwalkar, General Secretary SKD Mishra, Manish Singh, ATPA General Secretary Jaganmohan Goud and others were present at the event.