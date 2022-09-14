| Maharashtra Godown Gutted In Major Fire In Thane District None Hurt

By PTI Published: Updated On - 01:27 PM, Wed - 14 September 22

Thane: A godown was gutted in a major fire on Wednesday in Purna village near Bhiwandi city in Thane district of Maharashtra, Fire Brigade officials said.

No casualties are reported in the incident.

The fire erupted in the godown of an agri technology company located in the Arihant compound at around 6: 30 AM, they said.

At least six fire engines and water tankers from Bhiwandi, Thane, and Kalyan brought it under control after six hours, a civic official said, adding that cooling operations are underway.

The cause of the blaze is not known, officials added.