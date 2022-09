| Hyderabad Fire Breaks Out At Building In Jubilee Hills No Casualties Reported

Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at building in Jubilee Hills, no casualties reported

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:25 PM, Tue - 13 September 22

(Representational Image) A minor fire broke out in a building at Jubilee Hills Road No. 36 on Tuesday afternoon. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Hyderabad: A minor fire broke out in a building at Jubilee Hills Road No. 36 on Tuesday afternoon. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to Fire officials, the fire started at Jubilee 800 building when the workers were doing welding as part of renovation works. On noticing the fire, the workers ran for safety and alerted the fire officials.

A fire tender from Punjagutta fire station reached the spot and put out the fire. The loss of property is being ascertained.