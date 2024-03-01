Maharashtra releases 0.6 tmc of water for Telangana

Hyderabad: The Maharashtra Irrigation officials on Friday released 0.6 tmc of water from the Babli project for Telangana. The water release was made according to the Supreme Court orders issued in 2013 to meet the drinking water needs in the downstream reaches. Irrigation officials from both Maharashtra and Telangana States and representatives of the Central […]

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 March 2024, 06:14 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Maharashtra Irrigation officials on Friday released 0.6 tmc of water from the Babli project for Telangana. The water release was made according to the Supreme Court orders issued in 2013 to meet the drinking water needs in the downstream reaches.

Irrigation officials from both Maharashtra and Telangana States and representatives of the Central Water Commission were present as water was released. As per the Supreme Court orders, which were issued while clearing the project, Maharashtra would lift the gates of the Babli project on July 1every year and keeps it open till October 28 letting the Godavari waters for the utilization in the downstream stretches.

The same orders made it obligatory for Maharashtra to let 0.6 tmc of water from Babli project on March 1 every year.