Maharashtra releases Babli project water to SRSP

Following directives of the Supreme Court, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday released water from Babli Project to SRSP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Wed - 1 March 23

Hyderabad: Following directives of the Supreme Court, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday released water from Babli Project to Sriram Sagar Project (SRSP).

According to Irrigation officials, 0.6 TMC of released water would reach the SRSP by Wednesday night. The Maharashtra government had constructed the Babli project near Dharmabad, which is 80 km upstream of the Sriram Sagar project.

As the State approached the Supreme Court in this regard, the Apex Court ruled that the gates of the Babli project should be kept open for the entire monsoon season from July 1 to October 28 and for the purpose of drinking water downstream on March 1 every year. Accordingly, the gates were lifted on Wednesday and water was released downstream.

The SRSP caters to the agriculture and drinking water needs of the undivided Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Nalgonda and Khammam districts.