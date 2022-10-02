Maharashtra’s Sarpanch body extends support to KCR’s national party

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:34 PM, Sun - 2 October 22

Nirmal: Maharashtra’s Dharmabad taluka Sarpanch Association president Surekha Patil Hotte said they would extend their support to the national party to be launched by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. She handed over a letter of consent to Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy in Basar on Sunday.

She said they were impressed by the innovative policies and governance in Telangana. She cited Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, uninterrupted supply of power to the agriculture sector, among others and said 40 villages belonging to Dharmabad Taluka in Nanded district of the neighboring State share commercial and cultural relations with Telangana and sarpanches of the villages were ready to extend their solidarity to K Chandrashekhar Rao.

She also said farmers of the region were ready to campaign in favor of the TRS in the Munugode bypoll. She stated Maharashtra would see elections to urban local bodies in a couple of months and requested K Chandrashekhar Rao to field candidates in the polls. She said public representatives of the BJP did nothing for the pubic.