12 crore tribals will support KCR’s national party: Ex MP Seetaram Naik

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:08 PM, Sun - 2 October 22

Hanamkonda: Thanking Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for issuing orders enhancing reservations for Scheduled Tribes from 6 per cent to 10 per cent with effect from October 1, former MP A. Seetaram Naik said not only tribals of Telangana, but also the entire tribal population in the country would extend their support to the national party to be launched by the TRS supremo.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Naik showered praise on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his efforts to improve the status of the tribes in Telangana. He said Rao as per his promise had announced 10 percent reservations to the STs in the State, made thandas into Gram Panchayats and built the Banjara Bhavan for the benefit of the Lambadas.

“Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao appointed a commission to know the status of tribals and to include new tribes in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list. Following this, a bill was also passed in the Assembly and recommended to the Central government to increase the reservation to tribals by 10 percent and to include Khaiti Lambadis and Valmiki Boyas in the list of STs,” he said, stating that the Centre was not in favour increasing the reservations.

“I hope that 12 crore tribals and Banjaras of India will support the national party proposed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao” he said.

Naik also criticised the Centre for not setting up the tribal university despite allocating land in Mulugu. “We have also shown temporary buildings to run the university, but the Centre is betraying the people of Telangana and the tribals,” he alleged.