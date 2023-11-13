Mahareddy brothers united for BRS hat-trick victory in Narayankhed

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:09 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

Sangareddy: Mahareddy Bhupal Reddy and his elder brother Mahareddy Vijaypal Reddy had fought the elections as rivals in the last three elections. However, they have decided to unite for the cause of BRS hat-trick victory in the constituency this time around. Both the brothers are sons of former Narayankahed MLA Mahareddy Venkat Reddy, who won from the Constituency in 1972 as an Independent and in 1983 on a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ticket.

Following his father’s footsteps, Vijaypal Reddy had contested the 1994 elections on a TDP ticket and won. His younger brother used to look after the family affairs. The family did not win any assembly elections until 2016. The continuous losses had created a rift between Vijaypal Reddy and Bhupal Reddy. When Telangana was created Bhupal Reddy joined the BRS and contested in the 2014 assembly election while Vijaypal Reddy contested on a TDP ticket, which helped Congress candidate Patlolla Kista Reddy emerge victorious.

After Kista Reddy passed away in 2016, the brothers fought as rivals in the 2016 by-election when Bhupal Reddy became the MLA for the first time. In the 2018 elections when TDP and Congress formed as an alliance, Vijaypal Reddy supported Congress candidate Suresh Shetkar while his brother contested on the BRS ticket for the second consecutive time and won eventually. Later, Vijaypal Reddy had joined in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

However, the saffron party denied him a party ticket and announced a senior journalist from the area Janawade Sangappa as its candidate. Irked over the party’s decision, Vijaypal Reddy had decided to quit the Party when the BRS welcomed them into its fold. He has joined BRS in the presence of Finance Minister T Harish Rao recently. The two brothers, who used to collectively campaign when their father contested and Vijaypal Redy contested before 2009, were collectively campaigning now in elections after many years.