Mahesh Babu and wife Namrata spotted at Hyderabad airport; en route to Switzerland

Pictures of actor and his wife who were spotted at the At the Hyderabad Airport recently, are going viral on the social media.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:02 PM, Thu - 9 February 23

Hyderabad: Pictures of Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar who were spotted at the Hyderabad Airport recently, are going viral on the social media. The two looked lovely because they matched one another well in their casual attire. The superstar’s complete outfit consisted of a blue sweatshirt, beige pants, and a coordinating blazer. He also sported a cap and black sunglasses to complete his airport ensemble.

Namrata, on the other hand, chose to wear blue jeans, a white shirt, and an orange pullover – spelling ‘comfort’ all the way. She was also wearing sunglasses and a fancy watch on her wrist. The couple, apparently, is travelling to Switzerland for a vacation.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu is now occupied with Trivikram Srinivas’s ‘SSMB28’. Their earlier collaborations – ‘Athadu’ and ‘Khaleja’ –were box-office successes. In the upcoming film, the actor is paired with ‘Radhe Shyam’ star Pooja Hegde, who portrays the film’s female lead.

By the end of February, the ‘Spyder’ actor is supposed to wrap up filming this drama, which is untitled as yet. The movie is anticipated to be released in August 2023.