Malli Pelli Kannada promotions started today

Hyderabad: Malli Pelli is a Telugu-Kannada bilingual film based on the real-life events of actor Naresh and actress Pavitra Lokesh. We all know that they got married recently and their marriage was a big sensation on news channels and social media. Some thought that the marriage is a bad mark on the couple’s acting career. But the coupe saw it from a different perspective. They made a film on their marriage with the title Malli Pelli.

Malli Pelli is very impressive with the teaser and trailer. A couple of songs that were released from the film were also good. Credits go to Naresh and Pavitra for bringing out their personal life events onto the big screen with so ease and perfection.

Malli Pelli has a good vibe in Telugu. So Naresh and Pavitra decided to bring the same craze for the film in Kannada too. So they arranged a media interaction today with the Kannada media. The couple along with the director are going to share some interesting things there.

Malli Pelli is written and directed by MS Raju. Naresh himself produced the film under the banner of Vijaya Krishna Movies. The movie marks 50 years of Naresh as an actor in Tollywood.

Naresh also dared to show his parents in the film. Sarath Babu and Jayasudha played the roles of Superstar Krishna and Vijaya Nirmala respectively. The internal sources said that there would not be anything about Mahesh Babu and Manjula in the film.

The film is going to release on May 26 in theatres in Telugu and Kannada.

