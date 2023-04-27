Superstar Mahesh Babu releases teaser for ZEE5’s original film ‘Prema Vimanam’

The makers profusely thanked Mahesh Babu for his gesture. The superstar, who released the teaser digitally, wished the team all the best.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:22 PM, Thu - 27 April 23

Hyderabad: Abhishek Pictures, which has bankrolled big-budget theatrical releases such as ‘Ravanasura’ and scored hits in the form of films like ‘Goodachari’, is gearing up to release its content-driven original film on your favourite streaming giant ZEE5 soon. ‘Prema Vimanam’, whose teaser was released today (April 27) by Mahesh Babu, is one of the most robust original films ever made in South India.

Superstar Mahesh Babu, who has always encouraged persuasive content, has supported ‘Prema Vimanam’ by releasing its teaser digitally. He wished the team all the best. The makers profusely thanked the superstar for his gesture.

The teaser is wide-ranging and ends on an intriguing note with a child holding a gun. Innocuous comedy, blooming romance between young couple, and tense drama embody the teaser. Two boys (played by debutants Devansh Nama and Anirudh Nama, the kids of producer Abhishek Nama) want to experience the joy of their first flight journey. They pester an elderly neighbour, played by Vennela Kishore, with juvenile doubts.

Meanwhile, a young couple (played by the talented Sangeeth Shoban and Saanve Meghana) are in love with each other. The nature of the village-based comedy drama comes to the fore towards the second half of the teaser, with the drama riding high on emotions and chase sequences. Saneeth Shoban is making a return after the ZEE5 Original series ‘Oka Chinna Family Story’.

‘Prema Vimanam’ promises to be a feel-good entertainer with rich production values. Director Santosh Kata has worked with music director Anup Rubens (who is composing music for a web original for the first time), cinematographer Jagadeesh Chikati and other proven technicians.