Mahesh Babu’s ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ to hit screens next year

Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu’s big-budgeted flick ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ will be hitting screens next year Sankranthi.

By | Published: 6:05 pm

Directed by Parasuram Petla, it is one of the much-awaited movies of the big stars that went on floors post lockdown. Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainments, 14 Reels Plus are jointly producing this prestigious movie. Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady and music sensation S Thaman is composing the music.

The regular shoot of this film kicked off recently as the crew and cast flew down to Dubai. All the movies of Mahesh Babu so far released on Sankranthi festival. Starting with ‘Okkadu’ which became an industry hit, Mahesh continued his success streak later as well with ‘Businessman’ which registered mindboggling record collections at the box office. and ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ too had shown its strength.

Makers of ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ which is carrying huge expectations in the combination of Mahesh Babu and director Parasuram also made an official announcement that the film will release as Sankranthi 2022 gift. Other actors include Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju and other prominent actors in the principal cast.

