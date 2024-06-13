Dollar ropes in Mahesh Babu as its brand ambassador

The company has a goal to reach revenue of Rs.2000 crore by FY26, and to achieve this revenue, the company has already announced a capex in the year 2021, for increasing the capacity of the spinning unit in Tirupur from 22000 spindles to 42000 spindles.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 June 2024, 08:55 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Dollar Industries Limited, a trusted name in the lifestyle outer wear and inner wear business, signed Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu as their brand ambassador for South India.

Dollar Industries have manufacturing units in Kolkata, Ludhiana, Tirupur & New Delhi.

That capex has already been incurred and very soon the additional production capacity will start which will help us internally in production, said a press release.