Mahesh Bhagwat unfurls tricolor

Hyderabad: On the 72nd Republic Day, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat unfurled the national flag at his office premises in Neredmet here on Tuesday.

“As a citizen in uniform it is the responsibility of every police personal to maintain law and order and to have a positive atmosphere for development, research and for the peace of mind for fellow beings,” Bhagwat said.

He pointed out that the job of the police is to lead from the front. “During this pandemic, every police personal has done good work and this is the reason Rachakonda flag is flying high,” he added. Senior police officers from the commissionerate were present.

CP lauds CCMB contribution

Meanwhile, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat appreciated the contributions of the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in solving paternity disputes and criminal cases using the DNA fingerprinting technology.

Participating as a chief guest at the 72nd Republic Day celebrations at the CCMB, Bhagwat dwelt upon the importance of wildlife forensics and DNA fingerprinting and recollected on an earlier case of a tigress killed in the Hyderabad zoo and where its skin was traced in Mumbra, Maharashtra – a case that was solved by CCMB and its wildlife forensic services.

He alluded to CCMB’s contributions in solving paternity disputes and criminal cases via DNA fingerprinting technology – one that has helped the Rachakonda police as well.

CCMB Director, Dr Rakesh Mishra, emphasised the different challenges faced during the Covid-19 pandemic and explained how CCMB emerged with innovative ways of handling research activities while formulating various cheap and robust methods of testing samples.

