Mahesh, Namrata celebrate 18th wedding anniversary

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:47 PM, Fri - 10 February 23

Hyderabad: Superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, considered one of the best power couples in the Telugu film industry, are celebrating their 18th wedding anniversary today. The two tied the knot on February 10, 2005, and are now proud parents to 16-year-old Gautam and 10-year-old Sitara.

Mahesh Babu took to social media platforms to share a picture from their younger days and wished his dear wife Namrata with a cute note: “Us… A little crazy & a whole lot of love! 18 years together and forever to go! Happy anniversary NSG (sic)”, followed by heart emojis.

Namrata too, shared a photo of them together where Mahesh can be seen fast asleep while Namrata is kissing him on the cheek. The former Bollywood actor captioned the image as: “Celebrating 18 years of the best decision we ever made ♥ ♥ ♥ Happy anniversary MB (sic).”

Soon after Namrata got married into the Ghattamaneni family, she put a full-stop to her acting career and is focused on her family life. She is active on social media though, and keeps sharing photographs of herself with her husband and kids, along with cute and heart-warming captions.

On the film front, Mahesh Babu is shooting for his new movie, titled SSMB28, with Trivikram Srinivas.