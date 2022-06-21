Mahindra University announces five MTech programmes

Mahindra University (MU) Hyderabad

Hyderabad: École Centrale School of Engineering, Mahindra University (MU) Hyderabad, on Tuesday announced five new interdisciplinary MTech programmes. The new future-ready programmes include CSE, Data Science and AI, Embedded Systems and VLSI, Systems Engineering and Power Electronics which will be accompanied by the existing MTech programmes.

The programmes aim to nurture advanced levels of specialization across relevant new-age technology domains enabling widespread adoption of emerging technologies. The course structure is targeted towards providing an inter-disciplinary integration of engineering from systems understanding and management, application to life cycle management.

“Over the past few years, the Indian job market has experienced a tectonic shift in terms of required tech talent. Owing to the increased digitalization and the resulting upswing in demand for premium tech talent, India is projected to face a shortage of 14-19 lakh tech professionals by 2026. The introduction of these new age MTech programmes is to bridge this talent demand-supply gap by imparting best-in-class education to our students while equipping them with superlative industry-ready skills,” said Dr Yajulu Medury, Vice-Chancellor, Mahindra University.

The eligibility criterion for admission to these masters’ programmes is full-time bachelor’s degree from any recognized University/ Institute with a minimum aggregate of 60 per cent or equivalent grade. All applicants with a valid GATE percentile score of 80 and above have to go through an interview for admission. Those with a GATE percentile score of less than 80 have to additionally write a written test to be conducted by ECSE-MU.