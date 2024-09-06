Telangana’s ex-Digital Media Director Dileep Konatham released after cybercrime custody

Dileep was taken into custody from his residence by a police team without any explanation. After his release, Dileep posted on X, saying, "Just got home! This freedom is thanks to the support and struggle of all of you."

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 September 2024, 10:21 AM

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Digital Media director and social media activist, Dileep Konatham who was taken into custody by the Hyderabad Cybercrime police on Thursday was released on Friday early hours.

Dileep was picked up from his residence by a police team even without giving any reason for taking him into custody.

Reacting after his release, Dileep posting on his ‘x’ said “Just got home! This liberation is due to the struggle of all of you”.

He thanked BRS Working President KT Rama Rao who responded to the illegal case and illegal arrest , former ministers and many other leaders who responded in various ways.

“I have once again realised how big my Telangana force is,” he shared.

He further wrote, for the interests of Telangana, there is no stopping this fight under the leadership of KCR.