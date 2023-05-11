Mahmood Ali inaugurates two new police stations in Hyderabad

Published Date - 08:23 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

Hyderabad: Two new buildings for Saidabad and IS Sadan police stations were inaugurated by Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali here on Thursday. Director General of Police, Anjani Kumar and Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand and other officers were present.

The IS Sadan police station is a ground plus three storey building while Saidabad police station is two storey. The buildings have reception desk, visitors lounge, multiple cabins for officers, CCTV live feed monitoring centre, bell of arms, counselling rooms, meeting hall and modern work stations.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali said Telangana police force is in the forefront of maintaining peace, and upholding law and order and it has become a role model for the country in terms of professional excellence.

Anjani Kumar commended the city police for handling multiple events throughout the year without any untoward incident or mishap and said the police should be committed to make the city safer for future generations.

Anand thanked the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali for according top priority in earmarking budgetary allocations to the police.

