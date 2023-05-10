| Telangana Mahmood Ali Presents Medals To Police Officials For Their Service

Telangana: Mahmood Ali presents medals to police officials for their service

Total of 281 police officials working in various positions were presented the medals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:44 PM, Wed - 10 May 23

Telangana Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali presenting medal to DGP Anjani Kumar

Hyderabad: Telangana Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali presented medals to police officials for their service in various segments on Wednesday. A total of 281 police officials working in various positions were presented the medals.

The officers presented with Ati-Utkrisht Seva Padak for 2022 included DGP Anjani Kumar, MD TSPHC, Rajiv Ratan, Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand, Additional SP (Admin) Adilabad, S Srinivas Rao, DCP (SOT) Rachakonda, K Muralidhar, Inspector WPS Vikarabad, B Prameela, Inspector CM camp office, P Madhusudhan Rao.

The officers awarded with ‘Utkrisht Seva Padak’ for 2022 included Inspector General of Police (Training) Tarun Joshi, Joint CP Cyberabad, Avinash Mohanty, Assistant Commandant 1 st Battalion TSSP, J Ramdas.

