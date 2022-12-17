| Major Fire Breaks Out In Oil Mill In Jagtial

Flames spread to nearby localities after gas cylinders stored in the mill exploded.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:34 AM, Sat - 17 December 22

Jagtial: A fire broke out in an oil mill in Jagtial town late on Friday night. A short-circuit is said to triggered the fire.

Flames engulfed the Sri Venkateshwara Shankar Traders Oil mill located in Rambazar road near the new bus stand after midnight. Flames spread to nearby localities after gas cylinders stored in the mill exploded.

Panicking over this, people in the locality ran out of their homes and spent the entire night on the road. Police and Fire personnel who rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

Three fire tenders from Jagtial, Dharmapuri and Metpalli were deployed to put out the fire.