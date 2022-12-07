CM KCR at Jagtial: Rs 100 crore for Kondagattu temple, Rs 5 crore for each constituency

He also announced the release of Rs.10 lakh each for development of all Assembly constituencies in Jagtial and Karimnagar districts, in addition to a Constituency Development Fund of Rs.5 crore each.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:14 PM, Wed - 7 December 22

Hyderabad/Jagtial: In a slew of announcements for various developmental projects in Jagtial and the neighbouring Karimnagar district, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday announced Rs.100 crore for development of Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple at Kondagattu and take up the temple renovation works per ‘Agamashastra’ to develop the historic temple into one of the most popular temples in the country.

He also announced the release of Rs.10 lakh each for development of all Assembly constituencies in Jagtial and Karimnagar districts, in addition to a Constituency Development Fund of Rs.5 crore each.

Speaking at a public meeting in Mothe near Jagtial, Chandrashekhar Rao said Telangana was home to a large number of spiritual places that were ignored in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. The Dharmapuri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy was the most powerful god, he said, pointing out that a separate Telangana was formed because of his blessings and that soon after State formation, the Telangana government had started the celebration of Godavari Pushkaralu at Dharmapuri. While the Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple at Kondagattu had only 20 acres, another 384 acres were already allotted to the temple.

The Chief Minister also assured to take up the lift irrigation schemes proposed in Vemulawada constituency to supply water from Suraram tank to Kathlapur, Bhimaram and other neighbouring areas and also at Maddutla in Choppadandi constituency. He also promised to complete construction of Potharam and Narayanpur reservoirs. Recalling his stay at Bandalingapur during the Statehood movement, he said a new Badalingapur mandal would be created as per local demand.

Rythu Bandhu in farmers accounts soon

Chandrashekhar Rao announced that the Rythu Bandhu amount for Yasangi (Rabi) season this year would be deposited into the bank accounts of farmers in a few days. Necessary orders would be released by Finance Minister T Harish Rao after the State Cabinet meeting on Saturday, he said, adding that Telangana was the only State to provide Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and free power supply to support farmers. The State government was footing the electricity bill amounting to Rs.13,000-14,000 crore towards supply of free power to agricultural pump sets as well as for procuring paddy from farmers.

“Telangana is in the top position in terms of per capita income, per capital power usage and economic growth among others. Apart from progressing rapidly, we want to take up new projects and complete the ongoing works as well. But the union government is creating hurdles and due to its bad policies, Telangana lost over Rs.3 lakh crore of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP),” he added.

Pointing out that the State government was setting new benchmarks in terms of welfare programmes including Aasara pensions to beedi workers, he said beedi workers were also being given KCR Kits among a host of other benefits under various welfare schemes.