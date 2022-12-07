CM KCR inaugurates Jagtial collectorate complex

The Chief Minister, who reached the district headquarters by helicopter, landed at the Collectorate premises, from where he headed to the new TRS party district office and inaugurated it.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:00 PM, Wed - 7 December 22

Jagtial: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday inaugurated the Integrated District Offices Complex in Jagtial town.

He later laid the foundation stone for the proposed Jagtial Medical College building and also inaugurated the Integrated District Offices Complex.

The Chief Minister is conducting a review meeting with officials and public representatives, after which he is expected to head to Mothe, where he will address a public meeting.