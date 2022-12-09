Friday, Dec 9, 2022
Jagtial goldsmith writes ‘Jai BRS’ with gold on rice

On the occasion of the launch of BRS, a goldsmith Muppidi Suresh expressed his gratitude to CM KCR by writing “JAI BRS” with gold on a grain of rice.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 06:43 PM, Fri - 9 December 22

Jagtial: On the occasion of the launch of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi on Friday, a goldsmith Muppidi Suresh expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao by writing “JAI BRS” with gold on a grain of rice.

A native of Bandalingapur of Metpalli mandal, Suresh showcased his admiration for the Chief Minister for fulfilling the longstanding dream of local people by announcing Bandalingapur as a mandal headquarter.

During his recent visit to Jagtial town, Chandrashekhar Rao had announced the creation of a new Bandalingapur mandal. Expressing his gratitude to the Chief Minister, Suresh wrote Jai BRS in both Telugu and English on a grain of rice using gold.

On the other hand, the party cadre celebrated the launch of BRS by bursting crackers and distributing sweets across the erstwhile Karimnagar district.

