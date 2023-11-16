Major setback for BJP in erstwhile Medak with three leaders to join BRS

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:40 AM, Thu - 16 November 23

Sangareddy: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to suffer a major setback in the erstwhile Medak district as three key leaders of the party, who aspired for tickets from three different constituencies, are preparing to resign from the party on Thursday. All the three are likely to join the BRS in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao during the Narsapur public meeting on Thursday evening.

In fact, one of these three BJP leaders, Singaipally Gopi, who aspired for the BJP Narsapur ticket, has already tendered his resignation. Rajeshwar Rao Deshpande, who aspired for the BJP ticket in Sangareddy, will resign on Thursday. Deshpande had made some sensational comments on BJP State president G Kishan Reddy for denying him the B-form at the last minute. Finance Minister T Harish Rao is reportedly in talks with Deshpande.

Former Patancheru ZPTC Gadila Srikanth Goud, who aspired for a Patancheru ticket, will also tender his resignation. He is also in talks with Harish Rao, who is expected to visit the houses of Deshpande, Srikanth Goud and Gopi before the Chief Minister arrives in Narsapur.