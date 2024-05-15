BRS warns against attacks on party activists by Congress

The Congress workers in Atchampet of Nagarkurnool district attacked the brother-in-law of BRS councillor Sunkari Nirmala on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 May 2024, 07:29 PM

File photo of KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday warned the Congress leadership against physical attacks on BRS activists in Telangana. He questioned Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi over the high-handedness of the Congress leaders in Atchampet of Nagarkurnool district on Tuesday, where the brother-in-law of a BRS councillor was attacked.

“Yahi Hai Kya Aapki “Mohabbat Ki Dukaan” Rahul Gandhi? Brazenly attacking opponents and abusing power. Shameful that police have become part of the abuse and attack,” he posted on social media platform X.

Tagging DGP Ravi Gupta, he cautioned that if the police did not register cases against the attackers and prefered to be a spectator, the BRS would approach the Human Rights Commission for justice.

Highlighting the attack, BRS Nagarkurnool MP candidate RS Praveen Kumar questioned the inefficiency of policemen in Atchempet town who remained silent spectators even as the Congress leaders attacked the BRS activist in front of their eyes.

“Is this the way policemen are trained to respond in Telangana? Or are they asked to stay silent. The inability to apprehend at least one accused till now bolsters the suspicion that they are hand in glove with the aggressors. Please take disciplinary action on all those who are responsible for this,” he urged the DGP.

The Congress workers in Atchampet of Nagarkurnool district attacked the brother-in-law of BRS councillor Sunkari Nirmala on Tuesday.

According to the police, a verbal spat between Sunkari Balakrishna and Lalaiah led a heated argument where Lalaiah along with his followers attacked Balakrishna along with his brother Mahesh at their residence where their another brother and BRS leader Balaraju along with his wife and ward councillor Nirmala also reside.

In a video which went viral on social media, two police personnel who reached the spot, could be seen witnessing the attack for some time and intervening only after locals tried to pacify the Congress activists. The police registered cases only after the BRS activists staged a blockade on the highway.