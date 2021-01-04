Make all arrangements for Nagoba Jatara: Adilabad Collector

The Collector stated that the annual fair would be organised as per traditions of Mesrams.

Adilabad: District Collector Sikta Patnaik on Monday said that the annual Nagoba Jatara, an important cultural and religious affair of the Mesram clan, would be celebrated by strictly following Covid-19 guidelines. She convened a meeting over the conduct of Nagoba Jatara at Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal.

On the occasion, the Collector stated that the annual fair would be organised as per traditions of Mesrams. She instructed the authorities of departments concerned to make elaborate arrangements for the convenience of devotees and to make the affair a success.

The Collector informed that steps would be taken to ensure sanitation, medical services, drinking water facilities, electricity and fodder to the cattle during the four-day long fair. She added that suggestions of members of Mesram clan were taken for conducting the event which sees the largest congregation of Tribals in Telangana after Sammakka Saralamma jatara in Mulugu district.

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)-Utnoor Project Officer Bhavesh Misra stated that all facilities would be created for Mesrams, but the grievance redressal programme Darbar and sports competition will be cancelled due to the Covid-19. He informed that stalls would be arranged for receiving applications from the aboriginal tribals with regard to their challenges during the fair.

The project officer said that measures would be taken for making sure that devotees wear face masks from the entry and to provide devotees with smooth darshan of presiding deity as per restrictions of the pandemic. He added that Maha Puja, an important ritual of the fair, would be held on February 11. He sought cooperation of the public in conducting the affair.

Adilabad district’s Officer on Special Duty Rajesh, Tribal Welfare Department’s Deputy Director Sandhya Rani, Indervelli Tahsildar Jadi Rajeshar, Keslapur Sarpanch Mesram Renuka, elders of ethnic tribes Sidam Bheem Rao and many others were present.

