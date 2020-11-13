Make collective efforts for protection of child rights: Khammam Collector

Addressing a meeting here to mark the Child Rights Week here on Thursday, he said that in these changing times, parents must take extra care of their children

By | Published: 11:32 pm

Khammam: District Collector RV Karnan called upon society and officials concerned to make collective efforts for the protection of child rights.

Addressing a meeting here to mark the Child Rights Week here on Thursday, he said that in these changing times, parents must take extra care of their children.

Teachers should encourage students to excel in their studies as well as their lives adopting the latest technology. He advised students to make use of the opportunities being provided by the State government for a better future.

Karnan expressed serious concern over the increasing incidents of violence against children. He wanted the public, governmental and non-governmental agencies to come forward to stop violence against children.

The Society for Community Participation and Education in Rural Development (SCOPE-RD), Childline Director ML Prasad urged the public and officials to participate in Child Rights Week celebrations and make the celebrations a success.

RPF Inspector of Protection Force (CI) K Madhusudhan, Childline-1098 coordinator K Srinivas and others were present. The Collector and others released a publicity poster of the Child Rights Week celebrations.

