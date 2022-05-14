Make effective use of BC Study Circles: Gangula Kamalakar to BC students

Published Date - 07:51 PM, Sat - 14 May 22

Ministers P Ajay Kumar and G Kamalakar inaugurated a BC Study Circle in Khammam on Saturday.

Khammam: BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar called upon the students from backward communities to make effective use of BC Study Circles being established by the State government all over Telangana. He along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar inaugurated a BC Study Circle building built at a cost of Rs 3.50 crore at Telangana Talli circle here on Saturday. The ministers said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been giving priority to the welfare of BCs.

Kamalakar noted that with the steps taken by the Chief Minister as many as 281 BC Gurukuls have been established across the State. Before the formation of Telangana the number of Gurukuls was only 19. Around 1.58 lakh BC students were studying in the Gurukuls. No government in the past had run BC Study Circles in a proper manner. But the TRS government established the Study Circles with state-of-the-art facilities to help BC students to prepare for competitive examinations.

Unemployed youth should utilise the Study Circles in a right manner in their preparation for the job tests and secure government jobs. There would be no interviews in the current recruitment drive and job selection would take place on merit basis, Kamalakar said. Minister Ajay Kumar stated that the Chief Minister was giving high priority to backward classes’ welfare and growth. He thanked Chandrashekhar Rao and IT Minister KT Rama Rao for sanctioning funds for the district’s development.

At an expenditure of Rs 2 crore a BC Bhavan would be built in Khammam to serve as a community hall and a skill development centre. Until recently the BC Study Circle was run in a rented building and it was shifted to the newly constructed permanent building, he said. The Study Circle was equipped with required books, study material and faculty to train the youth to appear for competitive examinations. Youth from BC classes make use of the facility to excel in job tests and secure jobs.

District Collector VP Gautham informed that the BC Study Circle was equipped with a library, computer lab, admin block, lecture halls, dining hall and dormitory. DCC Bank Chairman K Nagabhushanam, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar and others were present.

