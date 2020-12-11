Make fitness a lifestyle, not a fad

To get the students establish a healthy life style, the school has always initiated a plethora of fitness programmes.

By | Published: 6:44 pm

Delhi Public School, Nacharam launched Fit India School Week programme to instil in students the understanding for regular physical activity and higher levels of fitness, thus enhancing self-esteem and confidence in them. The school is conducting various events like Free Hand Exercises, Aerobics, Common Yoga protocols, Poster making Competition, Debates, etc.

To get the students establish a healthy life style, the school has always initiated a plethora of fitness programmes. “Fit India, Fit DPS” programme began virtually with 1,000 participants with a boom on December 7 under the supervision of School Physical Director Shashank Bhushan.

Students of grades I and II enjoyed the Aerobics and free hand exercises and students of grades III and IV performed perfect Yoga asanas. The session concluded with the contentment of having calisthenics workout which gave a deep relaxation to body and mind.

These fitness activities have brought in a lot of exhilaration among the students. The fitness celebrations will continue up to 15 December with multitude of exciting regime being scheduled. Students were told to make fitness a lifestyle and not just a fad for a short time. Principal Sunitha S Rao is overseeing the organisation of various events and activities under the Fit India School Week.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .