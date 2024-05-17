Hyderabad enjoys pleasant weather conditions; Yellow alert in Telangana until May 21

With scattered and moderate rains ahead, the temperatures are expected to be around 35 degrees Celsius in the city for the next four days.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 May 2024, 11:16 PM

Dark clouds loom over the skies in Hyderabad. — Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: After an intense downpour accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds in Hyderabad on Thursday, city dwellers woke up to a refreshingly pleasant Friday morning, with clear skies and comfortable temperatures.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius, a four-degree drop from yesterday’s temperature. According to Telangana State Planning and Development Society (TSPDS) data till 4 pm, temperatures across most parts of the city remained below 35 degrees Celsius.

Asifnagar registered the maximum temperature at 35.9 degrees Celsius, followed by Shaikpet with 35.8 degrees Celsius and Khairatabad at 35 degrees Celsius.

Yellow alert in Telangana until May 21:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has forecast thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls, across Telangana for the next five days and issued a yellow alert until May 21.

On Friday, various districts in Telangana experienced isolated rainfall and according to TSPDS data, Jayshankar Bhupalapally received 43 mm of rainfall followed by Kamareddy and Karimnagar with 32 mm each.

For May 18 and 19, rainfall is predicted in Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Hanamkonda, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Vikarabad, Malkajgiri, Bhuvanagiri, Jangaon, Warangal, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, and Kothagudem. Meanwhile, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has made toll-free numbers available to the public. For assistance from GHMC-DRF, one can call 040-21111111 or 9000113667. People are advised not to leave their houses unless necessary.