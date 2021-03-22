Make Kothagudem crime-free district, SP tells cops

SP Sunil Dutt inaugurates a control unit of CCTVs installed at the two town police stations in Kothagudem on Monday.

By | Published: 8:55 pm

Kothagudem: Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Dutt has called upon the police officials in the district to work with the objective of making Bhadradri Kothagudem a crime-free district. He inaugurated a control unit of 50 closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at the two town police station here on Monday. One CCTV camera equals a hundred policemen and helps tracking criminals besides controlling crimes, he said.

It was planned to install CCTVs in all villages and towns in the district. Public have to participate in ‘Nenu Saitham’ initiative to install CCTVs in residential and business areas to extend their cooperation to the police department in crime prevention, Dutt noted.

Kothagudem ASP, B Rohith Raju informed that the SP allotted 25 CCTVs to the police station while 25 CCTVs have been installed as part of community policing covering 10 areas. Steps were being taken to install the CCTVs in other areas, he added. Circle Inspector Satyanarayana, Sub-Inspector Rajender and PSI Vijaya were present.

