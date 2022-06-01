Make Telangana proud by serving people: Harish Rao to selected Civil Servants

01:30 PM, Wed - 1 June 22

Siddipet: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao has called upon the Civil servants selected to make Telangana proud by serving the people wherever they were posted after completing the training. Accompanied by the founder of the CSB academy Balalatha, six youngsters, who cracked the Civil Services-2021, had met Harish Rao at his residence in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

During an interaction with them over breakfast, Harish Rao also appreciated Balalatha for successfully mentoring the civil servant aspirants in Hyderabad. Hailing Balalatha for cracking the Civils twice despite being seriously affected with Polio, Rao also enquired about them about questions they were asked by the interview panel during the civils interview. Many aspirants said that they were asked about Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema, Mission Kakatiya and other flagship programmes of the Telangana. The Civil Servants selected informed Rao that they were also asked about the Telangana GDP, GSDP and about other development indicators.

Appreciating the young officers, the Minister said that their success will inspire many youths from Telangana to set big goals in their careers. The rankers-G Sudheer Reddy (69), Sneha (136), Chaitanya Reddy (161), Ranjith Kumar (574) and Smaran Raj (676) have met the Finance Minister. He has felicitated the rank holders and their coach Balalatha with shawls.

