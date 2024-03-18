| Make Use Of Time Available To Campaign Jagan Tells Ysrcp Candidates

Make use of time available to campaign: Jagan tells YSRCP candidates

By PTI Published Date - 18 March 2024, 10:43 PM

Amaravati: YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday called on his party’s candidates for the Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha polls to make the best use of the time available to campaign for the May 13 elections.

He advised them to visit all the village and ward secretariats to seek people’s blessings.

“The candidates have got more time now to reach out to people since the elections in our state are scheduled on May 13,” said Reddy in a press release.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister said this while addressing the ruling party’s regional coordinators in his camp office, adding that the candidates should plan their schedule in such a way to meet people in their respective constituencies and interact with them.

Reddy suggested that the candidates seek people’s support and directed the regional coordinators to guide them on formulating a road map.

According to the YSRCP supremo, he reshuffled candidates in 81 Assembly and 18 Lok Sabha constituencies and asked the coordinators to ensure good synchronisation between the party leaders and cadres in every constituency for winning ‘all the 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats’.

“You should stand by the candidates and the cadre in all constituencies assessing the situation periodically and guiding them. You should also strive to make the forthcoming bus yatras successful akin to the Siddham (ready) public meetings” he told the coordinators.

The Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in the southern state are scheduled on May 13 and the results will be declared on June 4.