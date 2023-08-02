Makers confirm no postponement for Ravi Teja’s ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’

The film's team released an official statement on Tuesday confirming that there is no change in the release date, and the film will proceed with its planned release.

By ANI Updated On - 11:38 AM, Wed - 2 August 23

Mumbai: Amid the rumours going around that Ravji Teja‘s ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ has been postponed, the makers broke their silence and said that there is no truth to the reports.

On Tuesday, the film’s team issued an official statement, saying that there’s no change in the release date, and the film will release as planned.

“There have been baseless speculations that Tiger Nageswara Rao will not be releasing on the announced date of October 20th. Some forces are spreading these rumors because our film has garnered great interest and is being given the first preference from various stakeholders in the Theatrical Ecosystem. Do not believe in any rumors. We are working hard to bring you the best cinematic experience. Will begin its hunt at the box office from 20th October,” the statement read.

Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj will be seen playing the leading ladies opposite Ravi Teja in the movie.

Director Vamsee has helmed the project. It is based on the real-life story of Nageswara Rao who made it to the headlines in the 70s for escaping from the Chennai jail.