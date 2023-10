Bhagavanth Kesari, Leo, Tiger Nageswara Rao: Who Is The Dasara Winner?

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:11 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Hyderabad: Leo, Bhagavanth Kesari, and Tiger Nageswara Rao are the three movies released in theaters in Telugu for this Dussehra. All three films got good reception from the Telugu audience over the long festive weekend.