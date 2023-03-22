Makers of Sundeep Kishan starrer ‘Ooru Peru Bhairavakona’ releases new poster

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:00 PM, Wed - 22 March 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Sundeep Kishan is undoubtedly one of the most underrated and mildly successful actors in Tollywood. The actor has the capability of playing many characters and fitting into unique roles, but unfortunately, his films are not paying off properly at the box office. After Sundeep Kishan experimented with a gangster drama recently, it’s time for a fantasy adventure film now.

Sundeep Kishan is currently filming for his upcoming movie, Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, under the direction of VI Anand. The film is set against the backdrop of some tribal area, and it has completely looked like a fantasy adventure since its announcement. VI Anand is known for his unique writing, and Sundeep Kishan is known for his versatile acting. So it is going to be really crazy as these two artists join hands for Ooru Peru Bhairavakona. The makers of Ooru Peru Bhairavakona released a new poster today on the occasion of Ugadi that reflects the film’s setup and theme.

Sundeep Kishan can be seen in quest of something in the poster. He is assisted by some different tribal people. This poster excites the audience to know what the film is about and follow its regular updates.

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona is produced by Hasya Movies. Razesh Danda and Balaji Gutta are its producers. Anil Sunkara is presenting the film under the banner of AK Entertainments. Shekar Chandra is composing the music for the film. Raj Thota is the cinematographer, and Chota K Prasad is the editor.