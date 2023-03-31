Makers release first look of music maestro Illaiyaraaja’s ‘Music School’

The makers of music maestro Illaiyaraaja's 'Music School' film unveiled the first poster of the musical featuring Shriya Saran with a bunch of kids driving through the picturesque locations of Goa.

03:17 PM, Fri - 31 March 23

Hyderabad: Shriya Saran, Sharman Joshi, Shaan and Prakash Raj will be seen together for an Ilaiyaraaja multi-lingual musical film titled ‘Music School’, releasing on May 12.

At a recent event in Hyderabad, graced by ace film producer and distributor Dil Raju, the makers unveiled the first poster of the musical featuring Shriya Saran with a bunch of kids driving through the picturesque locations of Goa.

Speaking on the occasion, Dil Raju said, “Paparao made the film with passion with good content, and I will take the responsibility to take it to the theatres as the distributor.”

Depicting the serious subject of academic pressure endured by young school kids in a light-hearted and entertaining approach via music, the film has a total of 11 songs that drive the narrative of the film. Three out of them are from ‘The Sound of Music’, and were woven beautifully into this Indian musical.

IAS officer-turned-filmmaker Paparao Biyyala, who makes his debut as a writer and director with ‘Music School’ shares, “The persistent pressure of performance on young students by parents, teachers and society, more often than not, becomes the main obstacle in the child’s growth. Though it is a serious subject, I have attempted to tell the story in entertaining way through a truly musical format.”

The grand look of the film was captured by ace cinematographer Kiran Deohans. Graceful and vibrant dances are choreographed by Adam Murray, Chinni Prakash and Raju Sundaram.

The film’s cast includes debutant Ozu Barua and Gracy Goswami in critical roles, besides Benjamin Gilani, Suhasini Mulay, Mona Ambegaonkar, Leela Samson, Bugs Bhargava, Vinay Varma, Sreekanth Iyengar, Vaquar Sheikh, Phani and many other child actors.

Presented by Yamini Films, this multi-lingual movie is shot in Hindi and Telugu, and dubbed in Tamil.