Ilaiyaraaja set to mesmerise fans in Hyderabad with an unforgettable performance

A day prior to the live concert, on February 25, a culmination of well-known music directors and professional playback singers will render the maestro’s compositions from movies.

By IANS Published Date - 03:30 PM, Thu - 2 February 23

Hyderabad: Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja will be performing live at the Gachibowli Stadium on February 26. The live-in concert will feature an ensemble of 100 musicians on stage and is expected to attract over 20,000 attendees to witness the spectacular event and savour the magic of his music.

A day prior to the live concert, on February 25, a culmination of well-known music directors and professional playback singers will render the maestro’s compositions from movies. This gala celebration, which is a part of a tribute to mark Ilaiyaraaja’s 80th birthday and aims to honour the musical genius, would be attended by who’s who of Hyderabad fraternity from various walks of life.

“It’s an honour to be back on stage and connect with my fans through the power of music. I can’t wait to share this night of unforgettable performances and memories with all of you!” adds Ilaiyaraaja.

Hyderabad Talkies, known for its legacy events, including AR Rahman in 2017 and Arijit Singh in 2019, has, once again, raised the bar by bringing the maestro to the city.

“Ilaiyaraaja’s music is known for its fusion of Indian classical music with traditional and western sounds. He has enthralled audiences across the world with his soul-stirring compositions and has been an inspiration to many aspiring musicians. His music has the power to evoke emotions, and the fans are expecting a spellbinding performance from the maestro,” says Sainath Goud Malkapuram, founder of Hyderabad Talkies.

This musical extravaganza promises to be a night to remember for the lifetime. Book your tickets on Insider (https://insider.in/) now to bask in the brilliance of Illayaraja, the maestro of Indian film music.